Scathing new ad torches 'radicalized’ GOP and 'twisted people' on Fox News

A progressive political action committee (PAC) is urging Americans to resist the "radicalized" Republican Party while highlighting the negative influence right-wing media outlets like Fox News have on its voters.

On Saturday, May 1, the MediasTouch released a 90-second reel that opened with a focus on how members of the political party "are drawn to extremist leaders promising to take on the enemies of their people."

With highlights from some of the most disturbing incidents that have occurred during former President Donald Trump's time in office, the video also includes the hashtag #ResignRepublicans.

"In America, some of our lost souls respond in a similar way to the call of influential voices," he continues. "But instead of militant preachers or radical clerics, every single night in America they can listen to our own angry advocates of division and conspiracy" on right-wing media.

Fox News' biggest prime-time host Tucker Carlson contributes vastly to the rhetoric currently being circulated. Over the last several weeks, he has faced criticism for his remarks on white supremacy. He has also been critical of the pandemic response often downplaying the severity of the coronavirus outbreak. In recent weeks, he expressed doubt about the COVID-19 vaccines.

"The radicalized Republican party and the twisted people on TV who speak for them use the very same language of intolerance and rage to provoke those alienated people," he concludes. "And until we all reject these poisonous voices, the result will inevitably be escalating violence and tragedy."

The ad quickly caught the attention of social media users and has received more than 500,000 across multiple social media platforms, namely Twitter.

The MeidasTouch emerged as a top progressive PAC shortly after it was formed in 2020, reports the HuffPost. The PAC's creators, attorney Ben Meiselas and his brothers, have often leveled attacks at former President Donald Trump, his allies, and members of the radicalized Republican Party.

