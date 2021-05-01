The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Occupied Palestine: Huge Fire Halts an Oil Refinery in Haifa

Category: World Hits: 3

Occupied Palestine: Huge Fire Halts an Oil Refinery in Haifa

Israel's Environment Protection Ministry on Saturday informed a massive fire damaged the Bazan refinery in Haifa in the occupied territories on Friday night.

RELATED:

Israel: Mourning Day After Stampede Declared on Sunday

First reports from Israeli news agencies pointed out to a cyberattack which was ruled out early this morning after the Ministry's statements.

The Environment Protection Ministry said the fire was caused by a "damaged pipe". However, Channel 12 TV network said a control valve broke, starting the fire.

The refinery emergency team immediately fought the blaze then, rescue forces joined the operations to bring the fire under control.

At this moment, the fire has been put out, and the old plant has stopped supplying fuel to nearby facilities, but there is no information about the damages or whether it is any casualties yet.

The fire occurred just a few days after a governmental committee recommended dismantling as soon as possible and within no more than a decade” Bazan petrochemical plants in Haifa.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Occupied-Palestine-Huge-Fire-Halts-an-Oil-Refinery-in-Haifa-20210501-0004.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version