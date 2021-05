Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 May 2021 07:31 Hits: 2

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station has parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico. It was the first US crew splashdown in darkness since 1968.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spacex-capsule-with-four-iss-astronauts-splashes-down-off-florida/a-57401075?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf