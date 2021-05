Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 07:52 Hits: 0

Europeans have long known that the global balance of power is shifting rapidly to Asia, and America's attention with it. With the transatlantic alliance only barely surviving Donald Trump’s presidency, this may be the last chance to repurpose it for the twenty-first century.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/europe-in-the-sino-american-century-by-sigmar-gabriel-2021-04