Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 11:51 Hits: 5

The supervisory board of Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz is resigning following the government's decision to replace the firm's CEO – a move that has raised concerns among Kyiv’s Western backers.

