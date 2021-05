Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 11:49 Hits: 6

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many EU states to take on huge new debts. Budget commissioner Johannes Hahn says the bloc's one-size-fits-all rule for total public debt is no longer appropriate.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-commissioner-calls-for-debt-rules-to-be-less-rigid/a-57396819?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf