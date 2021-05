Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 11:56 Hits: 6

The United States and NATO have begun the formal process of withdrawing their remaining troops in Afghanistan. Fears remain, however, over a reaction from the insurgent Taliban.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-end-phase-of-us-and-nato-pullout-begins/a-57396738?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf