Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 14:21 Hits: 5

With the polls projecting defeat for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in 2022, the government is seeking to preserve its control over state institutions through a series of very well-funded foundations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/viktor-orban-fidesz-plot-to-maintain-their-hold-on-hungary/a-57381238?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf