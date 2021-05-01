The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Rob Petrosian', the Trump supporter impersonating a White House reporter

Category: World Hits: 5

'Rob Petrosian', the Trump supporter impersonating a White House reporter A journalist in the White House publicly supporting Donald Trump and trying to discredit Joe Biden? Social media accounts belonging to "Rob Petrosian" have attracted a large following on TikTok and other platforms. But an investigation conducted by the FRANCE 24 Observers suggests that "Rob Petrosian" is not a real journalist, and that he is most likely based outside of the United States.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210430-rob-petrosian-the-trump-supporter-impersonating-a-white-house-reporter

