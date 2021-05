Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 14:10 Hits: 5

JERUSALEM: Israel was preparing Saturday (May 1) to bury more victims of a stampede that killed at least 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site, one of the nation's worst peacetime disasters. Most of the victims were ultra-Orthodox Jews and funerals were expected to be held after sunset which ends ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-funerals-pilgrimage-death-resume-after-sabbath-14726744