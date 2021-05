Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 15:01 Hits: 5

A German military aircraft delivered a team of medical experts and 120 ventilators to Delhi. India's health care system has become overwhelmed in recent weeks after record numbers of COVID cases were reported.

