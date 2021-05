Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 13:31 Hits: 6

Israel was preparing Saturday to bury more victims of a stampede that killed at least 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site, one of the nation's worst peacetime disasters.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210501-funerals-for-pilgrimage-stampede-victims-in-israel-resume-after-sabbath-pause