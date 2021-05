Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 17:26 Hits: 6

Ukraine has signed a contract with Pfizer for an additional 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, brining the total number of doses to 20 million, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ukraine-to-buy-extra-10-million-doses-of-pfizer-s-covid-19-14726646