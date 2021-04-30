'They Tortured Him': Wife Of Detained Crimean Journalist Yesypenko Demands His Release

Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 17:22 Hits: 6

The wife of detained Crimean journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko is demanding his immediate release and called his arrest a "deliberate attack on freedom of speech." Kateryna Yesypenko said her husband had been tortured with electric shocks and falsely accused of being a spy. Yesypenko is a freelance contributor to Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that is known locally as Radio Svoboda. He was detained on March 10 after covering an event marking the 207th anniversary of the death of Ukrainian poet and thinker Taras Shevchenko in the city of Simferopol on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-crimea-realities-journalist-arrested-wife-appeal/31232119.html