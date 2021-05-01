The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chad: Protesters on the Street Against Military Junta

Chad: Protesters on the Street Against Military Junta

Chad's people remain on the street demonstrating against the military junta that took over the government in the aftermath of the death of President Idriss Deby.

On April 27 the military junta led by Deby's son Mahamat Deby reported the death of five civilians during the protest. Human rights organizations such as the Chadian Convention for the Defence of Human Rights (CTDDH) revealed nine fatalities.

The people reject the position of French President Emmanuel Macron as he supports the junta while calling for a "civilian national unity government."

France's support has been pivotal for the military junta to remain in power despite having shut down the parliament and annulling the constitution. Meanwhile, the opposition rejects the appointment of Deby's ally  Albert Pahimi Padacke as the civilian head of a transitional government, a unilateral move carried out by the junta.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Chad-Protesters-on-the-Street-Against-Military-Junta-20210430-0019.html

