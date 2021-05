Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 08:36 Hits: 6

The German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had ordered holidaymakers to leave due to tightened COVID curbs. The owner of a holiday home sued and a court ruled the measure was illegal.

