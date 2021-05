Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 08:51 Hits: 6

In the hope of quelling a huge spike in COVID cases, India has widened its vaccination drive to include all adults. Meanwhile, Australians face jail if they try to return home from India. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-india-launches-effort-to-vaccinate-all-adults/a-57395594?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf