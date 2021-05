Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 05:40 Hits: 6

The Democratic Republic of Congo announced a "state of siege" late Friday in two provinces in the east of the country wracked by violence from armed groups and civilian massacres.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210501-dr-congo-declares-a-state-of-siege-over-worsening-violence-in-east