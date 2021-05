Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 07:01 Hits: 6

The World Health Organization has listed Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the agency said on Friday, the fifth to be given the status meant to expedite countries' own approval of shots.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210501-who-gives-emergency-use-listing-to-moderna-s-covid-19-vaccine