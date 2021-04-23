He's Going to Be So Missed : Funeral Held for Police Shooting Victim Daunte Wright in Minneapolis

Category: World Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 12:13 Hits: 1

Mourners gathered in Minnesota Thursday for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot dead by a white police officer during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Daunte’s mother, Katie Wright, fought back tears as she remembered her son. “When he walked in the room, he lit up the room. He was a brother, a jokester, and he was loved by so many. He’s going to be so missed.” We air excerpts of Wright’s funeral service.

