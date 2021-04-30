Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 01:52 Hits: 2

India surpassed 18 million COVID-19 infections on Thursday amid a devastating second wave of the pandemic with collapsed hospitals and crematoriums, which have paralyzed the country.

April 28 saw the highest daily death toll, according to the authorities, reporting 3,645 fatalities. After more than a week, with over 300,000 cases per day, 379,257 new infections were registered on Thursday.

����#Rusia echa una mano en la lucha contra COVID-19, enviando a la ����#India más de 22 toneladas de ayuda humanitaria con 20 unidades de equipamiento para la producción de oxígeno, 75 ventiladores,150 monitores médicos y 200 mil paquetes de medicamentos

��https://t.co/qOShwZ5ALcpic.twitter.com/TKe0Sl9Nw7 April 28, 2021

"Russia lends a hand in the fight against COVID-19, sending #India more than 22 tons of humanitarian aid with 20 units of equipment for oxygen production, 75 ventilators,150 medical monitors, and 200 thousand packs of medicines."

The international community is mobilizing to help the world´s second most populated country. On April 28, Russia sent over 22 tons of humanitarian aid, including oxygen tanks and medicines.

On the other hand, India's military is starting to open its healthcare facilities to civilians.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/India-Reaches-18-Million-COVID-19-Cases-20210429-0020.html