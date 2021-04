Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 2

The local mayor is hoping to pull in the tourists, but crossing the longest suspended pedestrian bridge in the world will test anyone’s head for heights when it opens officially in northern Portugal on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210430-high-wires-portugal-opens-world-s-longest-suspension-footbridge