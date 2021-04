Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 08:59 Hits: 4

MELAKA: Melaka police are trying to find out if nine foreigners arrested for alleged involvement in a loan scam underwent the compulsory Covid-19 quarantine before entering the country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/04/30/cops-checking-if-foreign-loan-scam-suspects-underwent-covid-19-screening-before-entering-m039sia