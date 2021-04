Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 08:22 Hits: 3

A court hearing has started to decide on the forced "treatment" in a closed psychiatric institution of a shaman who has been stopped by authorities several times in his attempts to march to Moscow by foot “to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.”

