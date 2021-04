Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 07:03 Hits: 2

Ivan Pavlov was due to defend a journalist held on treason charges. Authorities are seeking to have Alexei Navalny's regional campaign offices declared "extremist" in court.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-detains-lawyer-in-alexei-navalny-extremism-case/a-57384477?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf