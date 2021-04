Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 06:19 Hits: 1

Government troops and rebels clashed on Thursday in a region of western Chad where the late president Idriss Deby was killed earlier this month, military officials said, as prosecutors interviewed several hundred protesters arrested in recent days.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210430-chad-army-in-fresh-clashes-with-rebels-hundreds-quizzed-over-protests