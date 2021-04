Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 07:45 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has produced the world's first batch - 17,000 doses - of COVID-19 vaccines for animals, its agricultural regulator said on Friday. Read full story

