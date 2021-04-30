This Week in Statehouse Action: State of Mind edition

Five states gained one seat: Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon.
Seven states lost one seat: California (the first time that’s ever happened in the history of California being a state), Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
Courtesy of the amazing Daily Kos Elections squad, here’s a handy map of the changes:
Obviously, the size of various state legislatures isn’t changing, but this is still very much a statehouse action issue because state lawmakers are tasked with drawing new congressional maps in the majority of states.
… which is why the fact that Democrats failed to flip a single chamber in November 2020 is so devastating for Team Blue at every level of government.
This resulted in a progressive escalation of tensions between the two branches of government as the GOP-controlled legislature passed bills designed to reduce the independence of Montana’s highest court.
The cherry on top of the Republicans’ anti-separation-of-powers sundae is HB 325.
According to DKE’s Stephen Wolf, if those districts had been used in 2020 to elect the state’s Supreme Court justices, GOP candidates would have won a majority of the seven seats despite losing the statewide vote by 7%.
But wait, it gets better!
A justice running for reelection doesn’t have to actually live in the district—they’re just stuck running in the district with the number corresponding to the order in which they’re next up for election.
It’s totally arbitrary and very obviously designed to dilute the voting power of Montana’s (few as it is) Democratic-leaning urban centers.
But if you think this is the only place that GOP-controlled state governments are screwing around with the judiciary, I’ve got some bad news for you.
In Tennessee, GOP lawmakers get pretty sore when the state Supreme Court strikes down laws as unconstitutional.
Their solution?
Create a new court (that will conveniently be stacked with GOP appointees)!
Tennessee's new court would initially be staffed by three judges appointed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee.
Starting in 2022, the judges would run in the state's first partisan statewide judicial races.
Currently, Tennessee Supreme Court justices are appointed by the governor and then subject to statewide retention elections every eight years—which means there are still two holdovers the state’s last Democratic governor.
Meanwhile, Texas Republicans are getting nervous about the inroads Democrats are making in their state’s judicial elections.
They’ve considered a number of shady options to “remedy” this, and they seem to have settled on one.
Republicans in states have a consistent and extensive history of messing with state judiciaries or other independent institutions as means of revenge for decisions perceived as adverse to the GOP’s interests.
A look back at just the past decade provides myriad examples:
Like back in 2011, when Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC), created in 2000 via a voter-initiated ballot measure that removed the drawing of state legislative and congressional district maps from lawmakers’ hands, drew new congressional maps that failed to give sufficient advantage to Republicans.
The Arizona Supreme Court found that Brewer had insufficient reason to remove the commission’s chief and reinstated her.
The “offending” maps were approved by the IRC and went into effect for the 2012 elections.
But Arizona’s Republicans weren’t done messing with the IRC.
If we can’t control it, they decided, let’s get rid of it. So the legislature’s GOP majority sued to have the IRC declared unconstitutional, saying it unlawfully removed power over redistricting from the lawmakers themselves.
The first law stripped the state Supreme Court of administrative power over lower courts; the second stripped the state’s entire court system of funding if a court struck down any part of the previous law.
In other words: If you don’t rule exactly the way we demand, we’re going to take away every penny that funds your operations—from the copy machines to the clerks to the judges themselves.
That first law removing the court’s authority was at least pretty straightforwardly unconstitutional, and the Kansas Supreme Court ruled thusly.
But that triggered the law that eliminated the state court system’s financing.
This didn’t last too long, though; it’s hard to run for re-election after you’ve destroyed the judicial system and your state’s become a lawless hellscape, after all.
But Republicans weren’t going to let this perceived affront go without a further fight.
Proposals surfaced to broaden the grounds for judicial impeachment, to give the governor and the legislature complete power over judicial selection, and to begin electing judges to state courts.
These efforts stalled out, and now the legislature has a bigger, more immediate foe in the form of its Democratic governor. But don’t sleep on this fight in years to come.
And we can’t forget about North Carolina, where Democrat Roy Cooper was elected governor in 2016.
The state’s Republican legislators, then occupying comfortable, veto-proof supermajorities in both the state House and Senate—obtained through gerrymanders that have since been ruled unconstitutional by the courts—were positively incensed that a Democrat had the temerity to win this race.
So the GOP set about removing as much power from the executive branch as they conceivably could.
When three Republican judges on the state’s Court of Appeals hit mandatory retirement age, GOP lawmakers reduced the size of the court from 15 to 12, just to prevent the Democratic governor from appointing replacements.
Republican lawmakers also dislike being watched and investigated by agencies they can’t control.
In 2015, the Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature disbanded the state’s nonpartisan elections and ethics oversight agency, the Government Accountability Board (GAB).
The GAB was created by a near-unanimous vote of the legislature back in 2007, and it had been hailed as “a national model for ethics and elections.”
But after facing eight years of investigations of possible campaign violations, Republicans decided it was time to go back to the bad old days of partisan oversight.
Almost all of the GAB's critics were Republicans, and their ire was largely motivated by a GAB investigation into possible (and illegal) coordination between GOP then-Gov. Scott Walker's campaign and conservative groups during the 2012 recall election.
Democrats lacked the numbers in the legislature to halt the GOP’s bill to dismantle the GAB, and in 2016, the board was officially dissolved and split into a separate ethics commission and an elections oversight commission.
Commission members are now selected by legislative leaders or the governor—the very same partisan officeholders the commissioners are supposed to oversee.
Critics called the move “a deliberate attempt to doom effective enforcement of Wisconsin election laws.”
And let’s not forget the ongoing threat from Pennsylvania Republicans to gerrymander that state’s Supreme Court after it ruled in 2018 ruling that their gerrymandered congressional map violated the state constitution.
This is just a small sampling of the most egregious attacks Republicans have leveled at the judiciary and other independent agencies and branches of government, but it’s by no means an exhaustive list.
The bottom line: The GOP’s contempt for courts and other government branches and agencies they lack power over burns intensely.
Well, that’s enough of a jog down memory lane for one week.
Stay tuned for a return to our regular programming of GOP voter suppression, anti-protest, anti-transgender, anti-anything good and right in the world legislation next week.
In the meantime, remember:
It’s not your imagination. Not only are they really out to get us, but they want to take away any possible redress we might have by undermining the institutions of government they can’t actually control.
