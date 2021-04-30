The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Biden speech reactions; 'bipartisan' chances fade; new hate crime indictments

In today's news: Reactions to President Joe Biden's speech. Democrats warn Republican colleagues that patience for the usual stalling tactics is running thin. Federal hate crime charges are filed against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery one year ago.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Two polls show the public's big response to Biden's address to Congress: Optimism

Republican response shows once again that Republicans have no competing vision for America

Democrats to Republicans on Biden's 'big, bold' initiatives: We ain't playin'

Three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery indicted on federal hate crime charges

Legalizing vehicle-ramming attacks is Republicans’ latest tactic for attacking left-wing protests

From the community:

Notable reactions to Biden's Historic Address to Congress. Including yours.

Punish Republicans with this part of the Biden speech every time they object to his agenda

