Armed Conflicts Threaten Life of 200+ Endangered Species

Armed conflicts and civil unrest threaten over 200 endangered species, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reported on Wednesday. Some of them are the critically endangered Eastern gorilla, which inhabits Congo, Rwanda, and Uganda.

"Degradation of nature increases the likelihood of conflict, while wars devastate not only lives but also the natural environment," IUCN director general Bruno Oberle said.

The report warns that the existence of 219 endangered species is jeopardized by "war, civil unrest, and military exercises" in addition to killing and the destruction of the ecosystems.

For instance, in 2007 alone, the Sudanese militia killed 2000 elephants, and before that, in 1994, the Akagara National Park in Rwanda lost 90 percent of the large mammals during the 1994 war.



