The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

As it happened: 'America is on the move again' US President Joe Biden tells Congress

Category: World Hits: 1

As it happened: 'America is on the move again' US President Joe Biden tells Congress US President Joe Biden used his first joint address to Congress to plead to dozens of lawmakers in the room to work together. In his address, which came on the eve of his 100th day in office, he also detailed a $4 trillion economic plan he said would make the country more competitive with China. FRANCE 24 brought the speech to you live in this blog.  

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210429-live-blog-us-president-joe-biden-addresses-congress-first-100-dyas-in-office

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version