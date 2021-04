Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 08:27 Hits: 1

Germany's seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people fell on Thursday for the third day in a row to 155 - its lowest level in two weeks, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

