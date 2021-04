Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 09:45 Hits: 0

At the dawn of the nuclear age, Albert Einstein wrote that “a new type of thinking is essential if mankind is to survive and move toward higher levels.” As the world confronts the escalating climate crisis, a new type of thinking is needed once again – and it starts with a new type of accounting.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/one-earth-balance-sheet-global-accounting-climate-change-by-andrew-sheng-and-xiao-geng-2021-04