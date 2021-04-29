The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Paul Krugman blasts Giuliani's son for the absurdity of his legal defense

Nobel Prize-winning economist was outraged by the defense of Rudy Giuliani offered by his son Andrew on Wednesday.

Journalist Josh Marshall paraphrased Andrew Giuliani's argument as, "If this can happen to the President's lawyer for taking bribes and working with foreign spies to orchestrate an extortion plot using US military aid how can any of us be safe?"

"This gets at a broader thing I've been noticing since Bush: the demand that hacks and thugs be granted an unearned presumption of dignity because of the office they hold," Krugman wrote.

He wrote an entire thread on the topic.

"Basically, respect needs to be earned. You are who you are and what you've done, and should be treated accordingly, whatever your title," Krugman concluded.

Here is his thread:


image
image.png?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/04/krugman-giuliani/

