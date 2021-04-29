The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

WATCH: Newly released disturbing video shows assault on deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

Category: World Hits: 1

WATCH: Newly released disturbing video shows assault on deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

On Wednesday night, Capitol Police released new body camera footage that shows the assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died shortly after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The video, which according to the report was hidden for weeks by Capitol Police, shows the attack up close. As CNN reporter Jessica Schneider noted, "You can see a female officer recoiling after the chemical irritant hits her face and then of course, there is Officer Brian Sicknick. You can see him pacing along the Capitol terrace and cradles his head in his hands and kneels."

Sicknick died a day after the riot after collapsing mysteriously. An autopsy later concluded that Sicknick died of a stroke and labeled the death as natural causes, although this account of events has been viewed skeptically given that the entire riot could have been an aggravating factor in his overall health.

Watch below:

New body camera footage of attack on Officer Brian Sicknick releasedwww.youtube.com

image
image.png?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/04/brian-sicknick-video/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version