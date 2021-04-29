WATCH: Newly released disturbing video shows assault on deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 00:29 Hits: 1

On Wednesday night, Capitol Police released new body camera footage that shows the assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died shortly after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The video, which according to the report was hidden for weeks by Capitol Police, shows the attack up close. As CNN reporter Jessica Schneider noted, "You can see a female officer recoiling after the chemical irritant hits her face and then of course, there is Officer Brian Sicknick. You can see him pacing along the Capitol terrace and cradles his head in his hands and kneels."

Sicknick died a day after the riot after collapsing mysteriously. An autopsy later concluded that Sicknick died of a stroke and labeled the death as natural causes, although this account of events has been viewed skeptically given that the entire riot could have been an aggravating factor in his overall health.

New body camera footage of attack on Officer Brian Sicknick released www.youtube.com

