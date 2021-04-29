WATCH: President Joe Biden delivers first address to Congress

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 01:00 Hits: 1

Hours after unveiling his American Families Plan Wednesday morning and on the eve of his 100th day in office, U.S. President Joe Biden delivered his first speech to a joint session of Congress at 9:00 pm ET.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) invited the president to share his "vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."

Ahead of the address, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) explained that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there would be "relatively few" members of either chamber in attendance.

Excerpts of Biden's remarks shared by the White House before his speech signaled that he would present his first 100 days as a rebound from the "nation in crisis" left by his predecessor.

"Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength," Biden planned to say. "In our first 100 days together, we have acted to restore the people's faith in our democracy to deliver."

