Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021

Manchester City took a big step towards their first Champions League final as goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez earned them a 2-1 comeback win at Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

