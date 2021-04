Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 07:12 Hits: 3

BioNTech expects results by September from trials testing the COVID-19 vaccine that it and Pfizer have developed in babies as young as six months old, German magazine Spiegel cited the company's CEO as saying.

