Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 21:38 Hits: 1

Onboard a mysterious sleeper train with no destination, a young couple discovers it can be hard to separate the surreal from the real.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0428/Surreal-adventures-abound-in-transporting-novel-Peaces?icid=rss