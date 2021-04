Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 13:34 Hits: 0

While Germany's long-ruling center-right parties continue to offer more of the same, the Greens have recently emerged as a serious contender in the run-up to September's federal elections. Having successfully reformed itself, the party now has a credible claim to be able to reform Germany, too.

