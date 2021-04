Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 15:06 Hits: 0

Investors often chase short-term profits instead of using environmental, social, and governance criteria – alongside financial performance – to measure a company’s value. There will be no saving the planet from the ravages of climate change and biodiversity loss unless this definition of business success changes.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/three-ways-to-boost-environmental-social-governance-performance-by-paul-polman-and-eva-zabey-2021-04