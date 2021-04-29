The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

President Biden addresses joint session of Congress

President Joe Biden is addressing a joint session of Congress—the traditional replacement for a State of the Union address in a president’s first year. This year, of course, the format of the speech is also shaped by COVID-19. There will be a limited audience.

Biden has serious legislative priorities to advocate for, including the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which he unveiled Wednesday morning, along with the American Jobs Plan and immigration reform. He can, if he chooses, also take a well-earned victory lap on COVID-19 vaccinations, though he’d do best to temper that with concern for the situation outside the U.S., especially in India.

The Republican response will be given by Sen. Tim Scott.

You can watch on most television networks or stream it here or at many media organization websites.

Thursday, Apr 29, 2021 · 12:58:02 AM +00:00 · Hunter

If you’re waiting for Republican reactions, Sen. Marsha Blackburn has you covered. She posted her own response to Biden’s not-yet-happened speech over an hour ago. [Whoops-that tweet now deleted.]

Thursday, Apr 29, 2021 · 1:00:24 AM +00:00 · Hunter

For the first time in history, the two public officials standing behind the president during a joint address will both be women. Asked about the significance of this moment, Vice President Kamala Harris responded: “Normal.”

Thursday, Apr 29, 2021 · 1:18:40 AM +00:00 · Hunter

Biden celebrates vaccine progress, noting that 220 million vaccine doses will have been administered as of his 100th day.

Thursday, Apr 29, 2021 · 1:21:43 AM +00:00 · Hunter

Interesting choice by Congressional Republicans to remain seated as Biden says they are on track to reduce child poverty in half.

Thursday, Apr 29, 2021 · 1:31:14 AM +00:00 · Hunter

Biden is aggressively emphasizing the jobs that will be created through infrastructure and clean energy plans—and asks Congress to adopt a $15 million minimum wage.

Thursday, Apr 29, 2021 · 1:44:22 AM +00:00 · Hunter

Biden’s speech is, broadly, a vision for how to keep America competitive, revitalize the long-term economy, educate workers, research new technologies, and revolutionize healthcare. It’s been a very long time since a president stood up to give such a comprehensive long-term plan for such revitalization—rather than mocking Americans for wanting it.

Thursday, Apr 29, 2021 · 1:49:35 AM +00:00 · Hunter

“Trickle down economics has never worked,” says Biden, slamming the conservative fetish and especially the failed 2017 tax law. “It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom up, and middle out.”

Thursday, Apr 29, 2021 · 2:01:26 AM +00:00 · Hunter

"To all the transgender Americans watching at home -- especially the young people who are so brave -- I want you to know that your president has your back." -- President Biden

Thursday, Apr 29, 2021 · 2:11:14 AM +00:00 · Hunter

It's honestly genuinely rare that a President can give a speech like this 99 days into his term and point to this scale of achievement. Some of that is the good luck of timing, but they've made promises, and then kept them on the biggest stuff they ran on.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2028054

