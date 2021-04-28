The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Empire Politician : Joe Biden's Half-Century Record on Foreign Policy, War, Militarism the CIA

As President Joe Biden nears his 100th day in the White House, we look at his foreign policy record, both as president and over the past five decades. A new project created by Jeremy Scahill, award-winning journalist and senior correspondent at The Intercept, examines Biden’s stances on war, militarism and the CIA going back to the early 1970s, when he was first elected as a senator in Delaware. We air a video discussing the project, titled “Empire Politician,” featuring Scahill.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/4/28/empire_politician_joe_biden_jeremy_scahill

