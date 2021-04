Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 14:56 Hits: 3

A Moscow court has increased from one minute to two hours per day that can be spent outside by an editor of a student magazine, who along with three colleagues is accused of endangering minors over a video related to rallies against opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's incarceration.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-student-editors-time-outside-increased/31228045.html