Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger fires back after Kelly Loeffler demands an investigation of him

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 16:43 Hits: 3

Five months after now-President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Georgia, many Republicans in the Peach State continue to make bogus claims that widespread voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election. Former GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was voted out of office in early January, continues to be highly critical of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, for accepting Biden as president-elect last year — and Raffensperger is firing back.

Loeffler has been a passionate supporter of Georgia's Election Integrity Act of 2021, a widely criticized voter suppression bill that was recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Raffensperger supports it as well, but not because he believes that election fraud occurred in Georgia in 2020.

Loeffler has sent a letter to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, asking him to investigate Raffensperger and see if he misused his position to further his own political interests. And Raffensperger had a blistering response, saying, "Kelly Loeffler's failure to convince anyone she actually was a Trump supporter is the reason Georgia doesn't have a Republican Senator or the United States a Republican Senate."





When Loeffler and another former GOP senator, David Perdue, lost runoff elections in Georgia in early January, Democrats obtained a narrow majority in the U.S. Senate — making Democrat Chuck Schumer Senate majority leader and Republican Mitch McConnell Senate minority leader.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/04/brad-raffensperger/