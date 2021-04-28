Federal investigators carry out search warrant on Rudy Giuliani's apartment

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 16:55 Hits: 4

Federal investigators on Wednesday executed a search warrant on the Upper East Side, New York home of Rudolph "Rudy" Giuliani, former New York City mayor and personal attorney for former President Donald Trump.

According to The New York Times, prosecutors obtained the search warrant in an effort to determine whether or not Giuliani violated lobbying laws.

There are allegations that Giuliani "illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs, who at the same time were helping Mr. Giuliani search for dirt on Mr. Trump's political rivals, including President Biden, who was then a leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination."

In the midst of that investigation, prosecutors have also taken an in-depth look at Giuliani's potential business transactions in Ukraine along with his possible influence on the Trump administration to expel the United States ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch.

The latest report comes several months after the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) made efforts to obtain search warrants for Giuliani's mobile devices.

The search warrant executed today serves as an unprecedented move prosecutors have taken against Giuliani.



