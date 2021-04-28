'Poetic justice': Internet explodes after federal investigators execute search warrant on Giuliani’s NYC home

Category: World Hits: 4
On Wednesday, April 28 in New York City, federal investigators executed a search warrant in the Upper East Side apartment of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and were, according to reporting in the New York Times, trying to determine whether Giuliani has violated any lobbying laws.
BREAKING: Federal agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Manhattan apartment of Rudy Giuliani, advancing… https://t.co/vHMHuB1xXd
Jennifer Rodgers, a legal analyst for CNN, discussed Giuliani with Law & Crime — saying, "There are definitely lots of those issues, it gets very tricky and thorny — and there's a lot of litigation over this sort of stuff. But DOJ does this sort of thing all the time. And you better believe that they have fully thought it through before even getting the search warrant, because of course, they will have done that in the course of their approval process at DOJ."
Here are some other reactions to this development.
WOW: The feds searched Rudy GIULIANI's apartment and seized his electronics, according to the Times. https://t.co/UPj51o6sqR
Giuliani, or whoever runs his account, is retweeting a podcast plug at the moment. https://t.co/GDco8Tr5NU
@kyledcheney What poetic justice it would be if the laptops are what bring down Rudy Giuliani.
@kyledcheney I'm sure he's taken meticulous care to cover his tracks, he is something of a tech savant.
@CNN What happened to Rudy Giuliani? After 9/11, he was regarded as a worldwide hero (and was even The Time Magazin… https://t.co/NclAaE7PDM
@CNN Poor Rudy is going to be sweating a lot of hair dye today
@CNN Next get Trump !
@kyledcheney Will Trump voters will ever hear about this? I am repeatedly shocked by how many stories my Republican… https://t.co/QO3cRH8gjJ
@CNN It’s ABOUT TIME
@CNN This is EXACTLY why they were so desperate to remain in power as to try to stage a coup. It’s evident that the… https://t.co/mDv1zFV5Uj
@nypost Poor guy. He went from a national hero to an international laughing stock. All because of Trump.