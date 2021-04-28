The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Poetic justice': Internet explodes after federal investigators execute search warrant on Giuliani’s NYC home

On Wednesday, April 28 in New York City, federal investigators executed a search warrant in the Upper East Side apartment of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and were, according to reporting in the New York Times, trying to determine whether Giuliani has violated any lobbying laws.


Jennifer Rodgers, a legal analyst for CNN, discussed Giuliani with Law & Crime — saying, "There are definitely lots of those issues, it gets very tricky and thorny — and there's a lot of litigation over this sort of stuff. But DOJ does this sort of thing all the time. And you better believe that they have fully thought it through before even getting the search warrant, because of course, they will have done that in the course of their approval process at DOJ."

