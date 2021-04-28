Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 14:41 Hits: 3

It's the unsettling backdrop of French politics in 2021 – a feeling of déjà vu. A year ahead of presidential elections, poll after poll puts President Emmanuel Macron in a 2022 rematch against far-right leader Marine Le Pen. But French voters say they don't want to relive that 2017 duel a year from now. And history, at least, is on their side: France's presidential elections are often rife with spectacular surprises.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210428-french-twist-spectacular-surprises-are-the-norm-in-france-s-presidential-elections