Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 15:36 Hits: 3

With India in the grip of a rampaging second wave of Covid-19, crematoriums in the capital Delhi have become so overwhelmed by the surge in deaths that some have taken to burning bodies in any available space they can find in the crowded city, including in parks and parking lots.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210428-no-sign-of-relief-delhi-crematoriums-burn-bodies-in-carparks-amid-covid-19-crisis