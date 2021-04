Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 16:11 Hits: 3

Doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine sent to Slovakia in March will have to be kept in storage for at least another month, after Moscow asked for some doses to be sent back for testing, Slovakia's health ministry said on Wednesday (Apr 28).

